Montana Voters Overwhelmingly Said That Corporations Aren't People

A whopping 75 per cent of Montana’s voters approved an initiative Tuesday stating corporations are not people.Montana voters specifically said “corporations are not entitled to constitutional rights because they are not human beings,” Courthouse News Service reported.



The measure was a stinging rebuke to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to do away with the state’s campaign-finance limits.

In its June ruling, the Supreme Court essentially affirmed its divisive 2010 decision in Citizens United finding federal limits on political expenditures interfered with corporations’ “free speech” rights.

(That ruling allowed political contributions to organisations supporting campaigns, namely super PACS, but it left in place a bar on direct political campaign contributions.)

Montana’s “corporations aren’t people, too” measure orders its reps in Congress to propose a Constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United.

In reality, it’s a huge long shot that the state’s representatives will be able to amend the Constitution, Jess Bravin points out in the Wall Street Journal. For that to happen, two-thirds of lawmakers in both houses of Congress would have to sign off and then three-fourths of the states would have to adopt the change.

But the measure shows Montanans aren’t just going to let Citizens United go.

Given the fact that Barack Obama just won the chance to make the Supreme Court more liberal, the justices might just pay attention to the state’s little-noticed initiative.

