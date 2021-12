A former copper mine in Montana has been flooding with toxic groundwater since the 1980s.

The water is so toxic that any birds that land on the lake get cooked from the inside out.

Now, a group of specialists use guns, fireworks, and high-tech tools to shoo birds off the surface and save their lives.

