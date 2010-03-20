Gene Simmons Will (Try To) Hypnotize You Into Caring About "Cool Springs Life Dot Com"

In music, there are a lot of repetitions. Whether it be a repeated chorus, hook, or guitar strumming pattern. Kiss’s Gene Simmons has made millions in the music industry, and he’s looking to make more money.



The product? Cool Springs Life Equity Strategy.

In a 3 minute interview on Bloomberg TV, Gene Simmons was given the chance to promote this life insurance company. He rang out a nice chorus of “Cool Springs Life” in any spot he could.

Watch the montage below!



