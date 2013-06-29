Here Are All The Easter Eggs In 'Monsters University'

Disney and Pixar’s big prequel to 2001’s “Monsters Inc.” came out last weekend.



“Monsters University” had a great opening weekend debuting to $82 million.

While most were excited to see the duo of Mike and Sulley (Billy Crystal and John Goodman) reunited on screen together during their college days, others were probably more excited with the thrills of the hidden gems in any Pixar flick.

Pixar is notorious for hiding a few iconic symbols in each of its films along with a hint at its next movie.

Disney publicly released a few of these little Easter Eggs along with high resolution photos.

Check them out below along with a few others we’ve compiled from around the Web and with our own eagle eyes.

Did you spot these while seeing the film?

The Pizza Planet Truck

The famous “Toy Story” truck appears in nearly every Pixar film. In “Monsters University” it pops up outside the JOX fraternity house in its driveway.

The Luxo Ball

The ball from Pixar’s first computer animated short film “Luxo Jr” in 1986 appears in graffiti on the wall behind two characters, Claire Wheeler and Brock Pearson, while they’re introduced during the Scare Games’ first challenge.

A113

A113 is a former classroom of Pixar minds John Lasseter, Brad Bird, Pete Docter, and Andrew Stanton at California Institute of the Arts. The code has popped up on everything from a licence plate in the “Toy Story” series to a freight train in “Cars.” In “Monsters U,” the number shows up on the door to the School of Scaring classroom.

Here are a few others …

Little Mikey

In “Monsters Inc,” Mike shows Boo his monster doll, little Mikey. You can see him sitting on a shelf in his dorm room and in his bed.

The Winds of Change

One of villain Randall’s best lines in “Monsters Inc” is about the winds of change. In the prequel, the chameleon has a poster with the same phrase in his room. Bonus if you noticed that underneath the picture it says, “Shh, do you hear that?”

The Good Dinosaur

Pay attention to the dinosaur toys seen on the floor throughout the movie. During the last event of the Scare Games, there’s a dinosaur that looks just like the one in concept art for Pixar’s next film.

“The Good Dinosaur” director Bob Peterson even hinted on Twitter to “follow the toys.”

Attention you MU cine-paleontologists – follow the toys! — Bob Peterson (@bob__peterson) June 24, 2013

In “Monsters Inc.” Pixar teased Finding Nemo in similar fashion by placing a Nemo doll in the little girl Boo’s room.

Here’s original concept artwork for the next movie:

Check out some of the dinosaurs spotted in “Monsters University” here.

Notes From Celia

Celia is Mike’s girlfriend from “Monsters Inc.” According to Reddit user kaigenji you can spot some notes from her in Mike’s locker.

Have you spotted any more?

