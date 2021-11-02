26 sneaky details you probably missed in ‘Monsters Inc.’

The fruit names at Tony’s Grossery have a monstrous twist.
On their walk to work, Mike and Sulley pass Tony’s Grossery — a pun in itself — which is advertising spooky produce items like blood oranges, mangle fruit, bilge berries, and spineapples.
The crosswalks look a bit different in Monstropolis.
Mike and Sulley’s walk to work lets viewers see how they interact with other monsters for the first time.
During their commute, they pass plenty of signs with monster puns and a crosswalk with a “Stalk/Don’t Stalk” sign.
Despite the differences between Monstropolis and the real world, Mike and Sulley still greet neighbors as they walk, follow traffic laws by crossing at the crosswalk, and make small talk with strangers.
Celia takes a call for someone with a fitting name.
Celia, Mike’s girlfriend, is the receptionist at Monsters, Inc.
When Mike and Sulley first approach her, she’s taking a call for “Ms. Fearmonger.”
A fearmonger is someone who spreads fear, which is exactly what the scarers at the company are doing to harness scream energy.
Mike’s locker has pictures of Celia and reminders that he’s ignoring.
Mike has personalized his work locker with photos of and notes from Celia alongside sticky notes to himself.
The sticky notes in his locker are all reminders to file his paperwork, which we later learn, from Roz, that he’s been ignoring.
Monster newspapers have some unique ads.
Roz is shown reading “The Daily Glob” newspaper, which seems to be a monstrous play on “The Daily Globe.”
It resembles a real newspaper, with headlines, ads, and even a barcode on the front cover.
However, the content is unique to Monstropolis, with headlines such as “Baby Born with Five Heads, Parents Thrilled” and ads for fur replacement and a way to gain 10,000 pounds (4,536kg) in a week.
There are detailed scare reports shown throughout the movie.
The monsters keep scare reports on the children they collect screams from.
The reports show basic stats about the child, such as name and age, along with information on what scares them, when they’ve last been scared, and what they’ve previously reacted to.
The idea of keeping files on children’s worst fears is pretty twisted, but there’s an impressive amount of detail in each file from an animation standpoint.
Monsters, Inc. has plenty of details that would be present in a real workplace.
The Monsters, Inc. building is filled with details that resemble real-world workplaces, such as an employee-of-the-month wall, water coolers, and file folders.
However, its version of employee of the month is called the “Scarer of the Month,” and the sign specifying how long the workplace has remained accident-free is used to mark how long the company has gone without being contaminated by children.
The code “2319” seems to stand for “white sock.”
When scarer George Sanderson exits the door onto the scare floor with a child’s sock stuck to his back, his scare assistant calls out “2319” to alert the Child Detection Agency.
“W” is the 23rd letter in the alphabet and “S” is the 19th letter, so the code seems like it’s literally meant to stand for “white sock.”
Mike purposefully makes himself smell bad for his date.
When Boo’s room is first shown, a yellow and blue ball with a red star can be spotted in front of her bed.
This is known as the Luxo Ball in Pixar films, and can also be seen in movies like “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” and “Brave.”
At the end of the movie, the Jessie doll from “Toy Story 2” can also be seen in her room.
The restaurant menu puts a scary twist on usual dish names.
When Mike and Sulley talk behind a menu at the sushi restaurant, fans get a clear view of the names of its dishes.
The restaurant serves flab cakes, spider rolls, goo-tofu, swill-and-sour soup, and other dishes that put scary twists on real-world foods.
The work spaces in Monsters, Inc. are full of clever monster puns.
Sulley runs past an office labeled “Inhuman Resources,” which is presumably Monster, Inc.’s version of an HR department.
The Scare Floor filing system also puts a twist on a normal office concept by categorizing children’s documents as “To Be Scared” and “Scared.”
The hair on the monsters is carefully animated to move differently according to length, weight, and style.
There are plenty of different monsters shown throughout the movie, which allowed animators to show movement in unique ways based on the monster’s fur type.
Sulley’s design is extremely detailed, and his long fur moves differently when he’s walking or running.
But the shorter and denser fur on other monsters, like the Abominable Snowman, acts differently in motion.
Boo’s file shows that she’s scared of snakes.
Toward the end of the movie, Mike and Sulley search for Boo’s file so they can find her door card and send her home.
The report mentions that she’s afraid of snakes, which probably explains why Randall, who appears to be scaly and snake-like, was assigned as her scarer.
There are several Pixar references in the scene where Randall is banished.
After plenty of chaotic chase scenes, Randall is finally banished through a door.
He ends up in a trailer with a couple who — thinking the monster is actually an alligator — start attacking him.
The trailer may look familiar to Pixar fans, as it seems to be the same one shown in “A Bug’s Life.”
The Pizza Planet truck is also sitting outside of the trailer, which is a reference to “Toy Story.” The yellow-and-white truck appears in nearly every other Pixar movie as well.
There’s a quick “Finding Nemo” reference.
Though “Monsters Inc.” was released two years before “Finding Nemo,” there’s a quick reference to the titular clown fish toward the end of the movie.
When Boo and Sulley are in her room, Boo hands the monster several toys, including a Nemo stuffed animal.
There’s a Disney poster in a child’s room.
After Monsters, Inc. is overhauled, the monsters go into children’s bedrooms looking to harness laugh power.
When Mike is doing his comedy routine for a kid, several posters can be seen hanging above his bed.
One says Tomorrowland on it, which is a reference to part of the Disney theme parks. The concept started as Walt Disney’s idea for an actual prototype city, but those plans never came to fruition.
There was also a live-action Disney movie called “Tomorrowland” released in 2015.
Monsters, Inc. looks quite different by the end of the movie.
After realizing that laughter is more powerful than screams, Mike and Sulley overhaul Monsters, Inc.
This changes the vibe of the entire company. The Scare Floor is relabeled as the Laugh Floor, the Scare Files are changed to Smile Files, and monsters go into rooms with comedic props rather than scary ones.
There’s also a sign listing the rules of comedy on the Laugh Floor.