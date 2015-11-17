Monster.com CFO resigns and other finance moves

Monster Worldwide CFO James Langrock has resigned from his position.

Langrock will be succeeded by Michael McGuinness, who has been chief accounting officer and global controller since 2012.

Monster is a global online employment solution for people seeking jobs and the employers who need great people. The company is best known for operating its flagship website, Monster.com.

Prior to joining Monster, McGuinness served as the director of corporate accounting at Verint Systems Inc., a publicly traded provider of enterprise and security intelligence solutions. He was responsible for global revenue accounting, external reporting, and technical accounting.

He previously served as the senior manager of external reporting and technical accounting at Symbol Technologies.

McGuinness also held a variety of positions at Arthur Andersen LLP in the audit and business advisory practice.

Other finance moves

Weebly has named former Google executive and Path CFO Kim Jabal as its first finance chief. Jabal will report directly to cofounder and CEO David Rusenko.

PG&E named Jason Wells as its next finance chief. He will take over the role from Kent Harvey, effective January 1. Harvey will help with the transition by taking on the senior vice president of finance role for the first half of 2016.

Corporate payment processing provider WEX has named Roberto Simon as its next CFO. He will take the top spot from Steve Elder, who will become senior vice president of investor relations. The move will take place in February 2016. Simon most recently headed finance for Revlon.

PowerSecure International has promoted Eric Dupont to the chief finance role. He replaces CFO Chris Hutter, who will retain his chief operating officer title. Dupont had been executive vice president of finance and administration.

Mark Frost has been named CFO and treasurer at Analogic. His role is effective November 30. He was previously the finance chief at AngioDynamics.

Sterling Construction has named Ronald Ballschmiede as its next CFO. He will replace interim CFO Kevan Blair, who will return to his former job as senior vice president of corporate finance. Ballschmiede most recently served as CFO at Chicago Bridge & Iron.

