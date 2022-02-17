3 ways to propagate a monstera to promote growth

There are three ways to propagate a monstera, but stem cutting is most popular. Monstera Adansonii Albo Variegated/Getty Images

Monsteras can be propagated through three methods: cuttings, air layering, and separation.

The cutting method is the most popular, while air layering is the lowest risk.

The separation method involves separating a pup, or sister plant, from the mother plant.

The bold and beautiful Monstera deliciosa, also known as the Swiss cheese plant, is a showstopping houseplant well-known for its large, heart-shaped, perforated leaves resembling the unusual ‘eyes’ of Swiss cheese. Because a monstera can grow quite abundantly, propagating it can be a great way to share the love of this houseplant.

Kierslyn Kujawa, plant expert and founder of Planted in Pots, shares her best tips on the three methods to propagate a monstera: cutting, air layering, and separation.

What to know before propagating

To successfully propagate a monstera, Kujawa suggests choosing a healthy mother plant with plenty of leaves, free of any pests or diseases. She also recommends propagating a monstera during its most actively growing seasons in the spring and summer.

“Make sure your monstera is watered the day before propagating,” says Kujawa. “You don’t want to start any propagation process with a dehydrated mother plant.”

Method 1: Stem cutting Add the monstera cutting to a jar of water to watch the roots grow. Lucy Lambriex/Getty Images Taking cuttings from a healthy monstera is the most common form of propagation. This method involves cutting a healthy stem from the mother plant, and letting roots grow in water or soil to create a new plant. Gather propagation supplies. For this method, you will need a glass jar or vase filled with fresh water, preferably filtered or rain water as per Kujawa’s recommendation. Water propagation can be useful in seeing roots grow throughout the process. Soak a pair of sharp scissors or pruning shears in a half ratio diluted bleach or alcohol solution to disinfect them, allowing to dry for a couple of minutes before using. This can minimize the risk of infection or disease on the plant. Choose which stems to cut. “The goal should always be to get a piece of stem with a node, an aerial root, and at least two leaves,” says Kujawa. “While this is not always possible, it is the most ideal situation to give your cutting the best chance to grow roots and survive.” Make a cut just below the node, which is the point where stems branch out and grow. This section should also include an aerial root, which may look like a large brown bump or a longer root stemming from the node. Transfer cuttings to a jar of water. While you can move your cutting directly into a fresh pot of soil, Kujawa recommends transferring it to a jar of water. “This way, you get to watch the roots grow,” says Kujawa. She also recommends using filtered water or rain water. Optional: Apply cinnamon to the cut section of the mother plant. “Adding ground cinnamon to the section where the cutting was taken from the mother plant will prevent diseases such as fungus, while also promoting root growth,” says Kujawa. Move the new plant to a location with bright indirect light. Monsteras prefer bright, indirect light, but never direct rays which can scorch the leaves. Change the water regularly. “Change the water every three to five days,” says Kujawa. “Once a healthy amount of roots have grown about two inches long, you can then place it in a pot with fresh soil.”

Quick tip: To propagate a monstera cutting in soil, Kujawa recommends transferring the cutting into a fresh pot of soil instead of a jar of water. All other steps remain the same, except maintaining a consistent watering schedule every seven to ten days, allowing water to drain thoroughly from the pot’s drainage hole.



Method 2: Air layering The air layering propagation method is a way to promote aerial root growth in a plastic-wrapped ball of sphagnum moss, also known as peat moss. After the roots grow in the moss ball, the cutting with new roots is taken and potted in soil. Gather propagation supplies. Sphagnum peat moss, cling wrap, and twine are essential in the air layering method. “Air layering is not risky business when you compare it to the other methods of propagation,” says Kaujawa. “This is because you don’t actually separate the propagated piece from the larger plant until after it has its own root system growing in a little ball of moss.” Choose which stems to cut and prep the sphagnum. Before getting started with this method, Kujawa recommends soaking the sphagnum in a bowl of water as this will contain moisture for the aerial root to absorb. Next, Kujawa suggests identifying a healthy stem with at least one aerial root, a large brown bump or a longer root stemming from the node. Wrap the moss around the stem, node, and aerial root. “Take a piece of cling wrap large enough to wrap a fist full of moss around the stem securely,” says Kujawa. “Wring excess water from the moss, allowing it to be wet but not dripping, and place it on the center of the cling wrap. Press it around the stem, gently wrapping the moss ball around tying the top with rope or twine.” Check the moss ball about twice a week for moisture and root growth. If there is excess moisture, identified by browning roots or too much water or water droplets in the plastic, poking a few holes in the plastic can help. If the moss is too dry, mist it a few times with water. Roots should appear within a few weeks to a month. Remove the moss ball and take the cutting. “Once roots have formed in the moss ball, gently remove the plastic wrap and moss to reveal the roots,” says Kujawa. “Cut the stem below the roots, same as the first method, without cutting off any of the new roots.” Follow steps four through seven from the first method. However, instead of transferring to water, the cutting propagated from air layering should be potted in fresh soil, leaving a little bit of the moss from the ball for proper acclimation.

Method 3: Separation The separation method works best when the monstera plant need to be repotted. KTStock/Getty Images For larger, more crowded monsteras, the separation method works most efficiently, which requires removing and repotting a pup, which is an offshoot or smaller plant with its own root system. Kujawa recommends this method if the monstera is in need of repotting. Identify the pup to separate. Kujawa says it’s easy to spot the pups because they look like the “outcasts,” as if they’re unrelated to the rest of the plant. Start digging and separating. “Moving slowly and gently to minimize the damage, begin separating the roots from the parent plant,” says Kujawa. “Once you have separated them as best you can, under the soil, gently pull the piece/section out of the pot. Repot the new separated monstera. Kujawa recommends sizing up a pot for this baby plant, letting it get situated and grow to fill the pot. “Once you get to the desired maximum size, freshen up the soil yearly to give it nutrients,” says Kujawa. “Adult monsteras are usually okay being a little root bound.”

Troubleshooting

In any propagation method, things can go wrong, which is why it’s essential to keep an eye out for any signs of trouble.

What do yellow and/or brown leaves mean? Yellow and brown leaves can be a sign of root rot, which is caused by water getting trapped or the potting soil not draining well enough. Kujawa instructs to cut off any damaged or rotten roots and repot the plant. To avoid root rot, Kujawa recommends sticking your finger in the soil about two inches down — if dirt sticks, there is too much water.

Changing the water from glass jars may not seem like a big deal, but stale water can cause problems for new cuttings. “Bacteria in water can be common when the water isn’t changed every three to five days,” says Kujawa. What if roots are brown after removing the moss ball in air layering propagation? The biggest pro of air layering propagation is that there is no harm to the mother plant if the new roots grown in the moss ball become damaged. Root rot in new roots could be caused by a lack of oxygen. Simply cut off all damaged roots and start the process over, poking a few holes in the new wrap for circulation.

Insider’s takeaway

To successfully propagate a monstera deliciosa via the cutting method, a healthy mother plant, a precise cutting, and a consistent after care routine are required for success.

The air layering method can reward you with a new, healthy plant using damp sphagnum moss, cling wrap, and keeping an eye out for browning roots.

Correctly identifying a healthy pup and gently removing the root system to be repotted can also make for a prosperous new monstera. Through any of the three methods, propagation can be a simple and satisfying way to grow a monstera collection.