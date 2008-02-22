Monster Worldwide: 10-K Lowlights (MNST)

Online job site and aspiring “life improvement engine” Monster Worldwide (MNST) filed its year-end report to the SEC. The company spelled out its full-year charges, including:
- $16.6 million for restructuring
- $15.8 million of severance related to the departure of three execs in Q2, of which $12.8 million is non-cash, accelerated vesting of stock awards
- $19.1 million of professional fees related to the ongoing stock option investigation
- $9.0 million for the August 2007 security breach of its resume database
See Also: Monster Q4: Beats Street On Revenue, Misses On EPS
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.