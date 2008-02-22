Monster Worldwide: 10-K Lowlights (MNST)

Online job site and aspiring “life improvement engine” Monster Worldwide (MNST) filed its year-end report to the SEC. The company spelled out its full-year charges, including:



$16.6 million for restructuring

$15.8 million of severance related to the departure of three execs in Q2, of which $12.8 million is non-cash, accelerated vesting of stock awards

$19.1 million of professional fees related to the ongoing stock option investigation

$9.0 million for the August 2007 security breach of its resume database

