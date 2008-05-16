Monster Shuffles Accounting Chiefs (MNST)

Monster Worldwide’s executive makeover continues under boss Sal Iannuzzi (SA 100 #49). Controller/chief accounting officer Jonathan Trumbull is out: He resigned on May 9, the job site/“life improvement engine” disclosed today in a SEC filing.



His replacement: James Langrock, previously VP of Finance for Motorola’s (MOT) Enterprise Mobility business and controller/chief accounting officer at Symbol Technologies. His official title: SVP, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer.

Langrock will get an annual salary of $350,000, and will be eligible for a bonus up to 60% of his base, for a total of $560,000 a year. He’ll also be eligible to get 30,000 shares of restricted stock. At today’s $28.08 close, that’d be worth $842,400.

See Also:

Monster Q1: Lower Profit Due To Restructuring, Stock Option Investigation

Monster Loses A Board Member, Swears It’s Cool

Monster: We’re Blowing Out Our Expenses. But Don’t Worry!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.