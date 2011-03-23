Monster Roundup Of Airline Credit Cards With Free Flight Offers

Here’s a rather exhaustive Outlaw updated snapshot of the airline credit cards and sign-up offers out there as of March 22, 2011. Let’s grab some free flights, shall we?



I have purposefully left out a few offers that I find to be subpar or not particularly competitive. If I’ve left out one of your favourite airline cards or frequent flier programs, though, please add it to the comments section below — I will try to include yours in next month’s update. Enjoy!

AirTran Airways’ A+ Visa Signature — This credit card comes in two flavours, one has an annual fee and one does not. The one with the $49 annual fee awards you 10 A+ Rewards credits when you spend $750 in the first 90 days — which is more than enough for a free one-way flight in most cases.

JetBlue Airways American Express — 10,000 bonus TrueBlue points after your first purchase on the new card, and another 10,000 bonus points after spending $500 within the first 3 months. No blackout dates for point redemption.

Delta SkyMiles Gold Card — 20,000 bonus miles are added after the first purchase using the new card, and 2,500 bonus miles are added for each additional card submitted with the same application (maximum of two additional cards, for 5,000 miles total). The annual fee is waived the first year for new members; thereafter, it is $95.

United Airlines Mileage Plus VISA — My favourite airline credit card at the moment! 25,000 bonus miles after your first purchase; another 5,000 if you add an authorised user to your account. No annual fee for the full first year, and you’ll receive a $50 statement credit after your first purchase on the new card as well. Saver Award flights typically start at around 12,500 points, so this is enough for at least two free flights in most cases.

US Airways PREMIER WORLD MasterCard — Up to 40,000 bonus miles; 15,000 bonus miles after your first use of the card, another 15,000 if you spend more than $750 on the card within the first 90 days, and up to 10,000 more miles if you make a balance transfer onto the new card within the first 30 days. Award flights typically start at 20,000 miles. $89 annual fee.

Spirit Airlines Credit Card — This one’s brand new. The Spirit World MasterCard offers new members 15,000 bonus miles after first qualifying purchase – enough for “3 roundtrip off-peak tickets,” according to the airline.

Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus — Another great one. The newly revamped Rapid Rewards Plus credit card offers new members 20,000 bonus points toward free flights after the first purchase. No blackout dates and points never expire.

Continental Airlines Credit Card — $50 back after your first purchase, plus 25,000 bonus miles. Another 5,000 bonus miles if you add an authorised user to your new account. No annual fee for the first year, thereafter $85. The coolest part, though, is 2 free annual passes to the Continental Presidents Club lounges located in airports around the world.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with Chase — we participate in their affiliate program. No financial relationship or position on Visa Inc, Barclays, MasterCard Incorporated or any airline mentioned in this story at time of publication.

