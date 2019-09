Finally the euro got a breather with a halt to the relentless beating it’s taken day in and day out.



You can take your pick of reasons: the selloff was overdone, shortcovering, voodoo.

The surge was was so powerful, the currency is now back to where it was TUESDAY MORNING.

From FinViz:

Photo: FinViz

