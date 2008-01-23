Monster (MNST): New Sales Force, Guidance Unchanged

Steve Pogorzelski, Monster.com’s head of ad sales (official title: Executive vice president, global sales and customer development) is out. He’ll be replaced by… no one, apparently. Monster says its sales team will report directly to CEO Sal Iannuzzi. Steve is one of several top execs who’ve left since Sal took over last spring.

Monster relays this news in the same release in which it says that its Q4 guidance remains unchanged. Earnings are due at the end of this month.

Update: Cheezhead.com has what looks like an internal Monster memo, which makes it clear what happened — Sal reorged his sales team, bouncing Steve and three of his staff. Details:

We have made additional changes within our North American sales team that we believe will benefit the Company as we move forward. Steve Cooker, head of Monster Government Solutions, will have additional responsibility leading the US field sales team. Diane Frankenfield will assume responsibility for the global eCommerce business. Peter Gilfillan will take on additional responsibility for Monster’s business in Canada and will continue to lead the Canadian sales team activities. Andrea Bertone, Rob Brouwer, and Arun Tadanki will continue to lead their respective regional teams in Europe and Asia, while Phil Kuehne will continue to be responsible for the telesales organisation in the United States. We are also pleased to announce that we have strengthened our sales operations group with the selection of Marci Reynolds as Vice President, Sales Operations. In this role, Marci will support the North American sales organisation. The regional sales leaders and the heads of the US sales segments will report directly to me. These changes are effective immediately. Mike Coney, Mike Coddington and Gabriel Bouchard will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. We appreciate their contributions to Monster’s success and wish them well in the future.

