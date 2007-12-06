Monster (MNST) Nat'l Employment Index Plummets in Nov

More great news on the economic front:

The Monster Employment Index fell five points in November, reflecting a broad decline in online job availability across industries, occupations, regions and local markets during the month. The Monster Employment Index is based on a real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities culled from a large, representative selection of corporate career sites and job boards, including Monster.During November, just two of 20 industries and two of 23 occupational categories tracked by the Index registered increased online job availability. As a result, the Index’s annual growth pace slipped to 4.6 per cent, the lowest on record, indicating further deceleration in overall U.S. online job demand. Index results for the past 13 months are as follows…



Nov. 07 Oct. 07 Sept. 07 Aug. 07 Jul. 07 Jun. 07 May 07 Apr. 07 Mar. 07 Feb. 07 Jan. 07 Dec. 06 Nov. 06 183 188 186 186 183 186 189 186 185 177 168 167 175″This marks the first time since its inception, that the Index has declined during the month of November and suggests that a two-year low in consumer confidence amid greater economic uncertainty is making employers more cautious about their near-term hiring plans,” said Steve Pogorzelski, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Customer Development at Monster Worldwide. “Nevertheless, the Index remains eight points higher year-over-year and there are still pockets where demand for workers was strong last month, particularly in the areas of legal, healthcare, utilities and public administration.”

