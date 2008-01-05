Monster (MNST) Buys Career Verticals For $61M

Online job market Monster Worldwide (MNST) has acquired SF-based Affinity Labs for $61 million in cash. Affinity develops industry vertical career Web sites, like “GovCentral,” “TechCommunity,” and “PoliceLink.” Monster had a rough 2007, and this is a smart move: niche, industry-focused sites will probably draw more high-quality, job-seeking professionals than a job dump like Monster.com. Monster previously sold ads for Affinity sites.

Monster also acquires Affinity Labs founder Christopher Michel, who sold Military.com to Monster in 2004. Michel will report to Monster chief Sal Iannuzzi, no. 49 on the Silicon Alley 100. Release via PaidContent

