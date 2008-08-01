Monster Misses Q2 Sales, Buys Job Search Engine Trovix For $72.5 Million (MNST)

A mixed quarter for Monster: The online job listings service handily beat Wall Street’s profit expectations, but revenues missed and its North American business shrunk.



Monster posted $354 million in revenue, up 9% year-over-year and missing the Street’s $361.4 million consensus. Why? North America revenue, about half of its “careers” business, declined 5.7% to $164 million. International sales grew 34% year-over-year to $157, aided by foreign currency benefits; without them, it would only have grown 23% year-over-year.

EPS from continuing operations of $0.40 beat the Street’s $0.37 estimate.

Monster (MNST) announced it’s spending $72.5 million for job search engine Trovix, which the company says will improve its search capabilities.

And the company said it’s entered a “memorandum of understanding” to settle an options-backdating class action suit for a net cost of $25 million.

Monster’s stock, which hit a 5-year low this month, trickled up 0.7% after-hours to $17.87.

See Also:

Monster-owned Social Network Tickle Shutting Down

Monster Shuffles Accounting Chiefs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.