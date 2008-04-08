Monster Loses A Board Member, Swears It's Cool (MNST)

Struggling job site Monster Worldwide (MNST) loses a director: In a SEC filing, the company discloses that director Philip R. Lochner, Jr. resigned on April 1.



But it’s totally cool, Monster says: Lochner’s departure “did not involve any disagreement on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.”

Lochner had been a Monster director since December, 2006. Before he retired, he was an exec at Time Inc. and a SEC commissioner. Lochner is on several boards, including Apria Healthcare and Clarcor, and was a director at the defunct cable company Adelphia.

Shares are down 3% this morning.

