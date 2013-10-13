Monster Cyclone Slams India, Sends Half A Million People Fleeing [PHOTOS]

A massive and powerful cyclone slammed into India’s east coast on Saturday, sending nearly half a million people seeking shelter.
Cyclone Phailin struck the eastern Indian states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh shortly after 9 p.m. local time, the Guardian reports.
Up to 12 million people could be displaced by the storm, which is packing winds of over 130 mph and expected to cause an 11-foot surge in sea levels, according to the India Meteorological Department.
“This is one of the largest evacuations undertaken in India,” Shashidhar Reddy, the vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, told the Guardian.
A big wave smashes into a breakwater at a fishing harbor in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
A girl runs for shelter in heavy rain brought by Cyclone Phailin in Ichapuram, a town in Srikakulam district, in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
Men try to remove fallen trees from a road due to the rain and wind in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.
Fishermen tie their boat along the shore before leaving for a safer place at Donkuru village in Srikakulam district, in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
An Indian villager braves strong winds and rain in village Podampeta, in Ganjam district, about 125 miles from the eastern Indian city Bhubaneswar.
