Monster.com Founder Takes Aim At Newspapers, Again

Apparently Jeff Taylor, founder of Monster.com, hates newspapers. His new social network aims to cut in on the last bastion of sure profit that the newspapers had – obituaries. The site is Tributes.com, and it’s a place to memorialize people online. Taylor told Wired:



“I’ve watched and built a career on migrating the whole newspaper to the web, and the obituary section is the laggard category.”

The site will allow people to verify deaths, get memorial service information, and leave messages. It soft-launches in June and is starting with $4.3 million in funding. One paper it won’t be hurting is the Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal, which doesn’t have an obit section of its own — and is an investor in Tributes.com.

