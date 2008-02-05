Monster Adds Giambastiani To Board (MNST)

Monster Worldwide, the online job site (and, according to their Q4 conference call, a “life improvement engine”), has appointed retired Admiral Edmund P. Giambastiani, Jr. to its board of directors, the company said today.

Giambastiani was the U.S.’ second highest-ranking military officer from 2005 to 2007 as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to a SEC filing, he’ll get 2,500 fully-vested shares of MNST immediately — worth about $73,000 at today’s closing price — and another 2,500 shares on Jan. 31, 2009, assuming he’s still on the board. Release.

