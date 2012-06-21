Why The Monsoon Is The Biggest Factor In The South Asian Economy

This year, India’s monsoon season was four days late. Four long, stressful, anxious days.



Finally, on June 5th, India’s Meteorological Department made the announcement all had been waiting for: the monsoons were here.

The monsoon is vital to India, this year even more so than usual, given recent fears about the country’s economy.

But the monsoon also affects other economies in the region, and, frankly, the entire world.

