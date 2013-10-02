This Robotic Bartender Gives You A High-Tech Way To Drink

It’s Saturday night and you’re desperately scrounging through your fridge to find a few mixer options to suit the pregaming desires of you and your friends, but all you’ve got is an old looking bottle of cranberry juice.

It ain’t easy to be the one mixing the drinks.

Well, a new device called Monsieur, peddled on its newly-launched Kickstarter as the artificially intelligent robotic bartender, aims to make getting your margarita on a whole lot easier.

At its most basic, Monsieur is a drink dispensing machine that mixes up speciality cocktails at the press of the button. What its creators want it to be is your own personal, hyper-local bartender, one that serves you up themed specialties, makes recommendations based on your previous preferences, or suggests you have a double when you arrive home several hours later than usual from work.

Instead of being jammed into a crowded bar, you can enjoy your expertly-made, extra-stiff Screwdriver from your own home. Yes, unfortunately, you still have to buy ingredients at the get-go to stock up the machine, but the idea is that you’ll have more and better options than your usual alcohol-improvisations.

“We want to give anyone the ability to have great cocktails anywhere,” Monsieur co-founder Barry Givens told Business Insider. “We make it easy for you to discover new things to try.”

Monsieur comes preloaded more than 300 drink recipes, but the company plans to allow mixologists to upload recipes that you could download, as if you were downloading new songs to your iPod.

Monsieur allows you to adjust drink strength from “Light” to “Boss,” uses WiFi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee (a data transfer technology for wireless networks) to sense when you come home so it can pre-prepare a drink, and, of course, comes with a mobile app.

Given its sleek appearance and social appeal, Monsieur could become a staple at techie dinner parties in the near future. Although the device is by no means cheap (to get the mini, 4-pump version pre-ordered on Kickstarter, prepare to cough up $US1,999), it seems like it could save you money in the long run, especially if you live somewhere (ahem, NYC) where the simplest mix drink can set you back about $US10.

Here’s the video from Monsieur’s Kickstarter page:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.