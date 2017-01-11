Fans will be able to vote on all new 'Monopoly' pieces -- here are all 56 options ranked from worst to best

Monopoly is offering fans a chance to change up the iconic game this month.
Starting Wednesday, January 11, fans will be able to vote for any eight tokens they would like to see in the next generation of the popular board game.
Fans will be able to vote to keep or discard the eight current tokens or replace them with one of over 50 new options. The selection of new tokens will range from a penguin and racecar to a cowboy hat and horse.
Fans can vote for what tokens they want to see in the game at VoteMonopoly.com. Voting will end January 31. The results of the vote will be announced March 19 on World Monopoly Day.
INSIDER has also had the opportunity to check out eight of the new pieces in person and get a peek at the 56 new pieces that the public will be voting on.
Keep reading to see all of the new token options.
If you're going to be replacing the iconic tokens, it has to be with something better than the letter M.
This feels too similar to the last option. I wouldn't want to be stuck with this piece if I was playing with a large group. Money clip doesn't exactly scream fun.
Thumbs down on this token idea. It looks too realistic compared to any other Monopoly game piece.
There are a few different emoji-based tokens on here. I'm going to put them all back-to-back here because they feel unoriginal and I think emojis should stay inside electronic devices.
This is the most tolerable of the emoji tokens because it's also the least emoji-like. This could also just be any old smiley face. Still, these last four options just feel so unlike anything Monopoly has ever had as tokens on its board. They usually stick to physical, tangible objects you can touch, not emotions you can feel.
Kids these days barely know what vinyl and VHS tapes are. We expect them to know what a gramophone is? We have to admit though, the detail does look pretty cool.
Hasbro had 64 options to come up with any food-based item it wanted for a token. It could have been anything from an avocado to a peach and they went with bread.
This reminds us of one of the wheels from a carriage. I think this would have worked better in an old-timey version of the game or a special edition.
Out of all the emojis, we find this the most tolerable, but perhaps it's just a bit too creepy playing as Mr. Monopoly himself during the game.
If we're going to have a some type of cell phone, let's at least have an updated one.
If we're replacing the original Monopoly shoe, it has to be more impressive than any old tennis shoe.
We're thinking this is inspired by Hasbro's other toy line. Let's keep the brands separate.
There are several shoe selections on this list, and the flip flop feels less classy than the rest.
There are also a lot of vehicle options for the new tokens. This feels the least cool when you see what else there is in store.
A cute little turtle? Sign us up. But this tortoise looks a little too realistic.
Where we're going, we need something faster than bikes. The bottom platform also makes this piece feel bulkier.
Watches belong on wrists. We don't need another reminder of time flying by on the game board.
If we're possibly replacing the Monopoly car, it needs to be with a cooler car, right?
If we're potentially replacing the classic cat and dog pieces, I'd hope to see something more universal. The animal tokens are definitely incredibly detailed.
In my opinion, the best Monopoly pieces can stand on their own and don't need a tiny platform underneath them. The beach ball gets some points for originality though.
There are a few different cowboy-themed objects here and the detail on this boot is fun and funky.
Monopoly has tried to introduce a helicopter to the game before, but it lost out on the popular vote. Maybe it will have better luck this time around. The downside here is that it looks like the helicopter is on some sort of sled.
We're loving the detail on this little bunny. This is definitely one of the cutest animal offerings on the table.
If we're going to have a successor to the iconic car token, than this racecar is pretty nifty and easy to move around a Monopoly board. It's one of eight new tokens we were able to try out.
We know we dismissed the other phone for looking too old, but this rotary phone looks regal and nostalgic.
It's not exactly a laptop, but if we're aiming to capture a piece of history then the desktop fits that description.
There was just something so unique and so different about this token. Plus, the detail in the flame and logs are captivating.
We've looked at yachts and jet skis, but there's something that just feels so simple and carefree about this little sailboat.
This horse reminds us of a former classic Monopoly token of a cowboy rider on a horse. This feels like a nice throwback.
There's just something about the little bunny ears on this we can't get over.
