Fans will be able to vote on all new 'Monopoly' pieces -- here are all 56 options ranked from worst to best

Kirsten Acuna
Monopoly token madness boardgameKirsten Acuna/INSIDERA new Monopoly board game offering up some of the new proposed game tokens which will hit stores for a limited time.

Monopoly is offering fans a chance to change up the iconic game this month.

Starting Wednesday, January 11, fans will be able to vote for any eight tokens they would like to see in the next generation of the popular board game.

Fans will be able to vote to keep or discard the eight current tokens or replace them with one of over 50 new options. The selection of new tokens will range from a penguin and racecar to a cowboy hat and horse.

Monopoly piecesKirsten Acuna/INSIDERThe current Monopoly token selection includes a cat, battleship, Scottie dog, thimble, and hat.
Monopoly new tokensKirsten Acuna/INSIDERSome of the new token options include a watch, wheel, television set, penguin, and racecar.

Fans can vote for what tokens they want to see in the game at VoteMonopoly.com. Voting will end January 31. The results of the vote will be announced March 19 on World Monopoly Day.

INSIDER has also had the opportunity to check out eight of the new pieces in person and get a peek at the 56 new pieces that the public will be voting on.

Keep reading to see all of the new token options.

56. Cufflink letter M

Hasbro

If you're going to be replacing the iconic tokens, it has to be with something better than the letter M.

55. Money Clip with the letter M

Hasbro

This feels too similar to the last option. I wouldn't want to be stuck with this piece if I was playing with a large group. Money clip doesn't exactly scream fun.

54. Hashtag

Hasbro

There are some things that are better left on social media.

53. Thumbs-Up Emoji

Hasbro

Thumbs down on this token idea. It looks too realistic compared to any other Monopoly game piece.

52. Crying with Laughter Face Emoji

Hasbro

There are a few different emoji-based tokens on here. I'm going to put them all back-to-back here because they feel unoriginal and I think emojis should stay inside electronic devices.

51. Kissy Face Emoji

Hasbro

This should only ever be used in emoji form.

50. Winky Face Emoji

Hasbro

This one is semi-cute, but I'm not going to give into the emoji tokens.

49. Smiley Face Emoji

Hasbro

This is the most tolerable of the emoji tokens because it's also the least emoji-like. This could also just be any old smiley face. Still, these last four options just feel so unlike anything Monopoly has ever had as tokens on its board. They usually stick to physical, tangible objects you can touch, not emotions you can feel.

48. Gramophone

Hasbro

Kids these days barely know what vinyl and VHS tapes are. We expect them to know what a gramophone is? We have to admit though, the detail does look pretty cool.

47. Sliced bread

Hasbro
On the plus side, the detail's really there.

Hasbro had 64 options to come up with any food-based item it wanted for a token. It could have been anything from an avocado to a peach and they went with bread.

46. Bathtub

Hasbro

Nothing screams Monopoly like bathtub.

45. Wheel

Hasbro

This reminds us of one of the wheels from a carriage. I think this would have worked better in an old-timey version of the game or a special edition.

44. Typewriter

Hasbro

This is probably the first typewriter some kids will have ever seen.

43. Bowtie

Hasbro

Dapper, but not what I'm looking for in a game piece.

42. Life Preserver

Hasbro

This won't save you if you wind up in jail.

41. Mr. Monopoly Emoji

Hasbro

Out of all the emojis, we find this the most tolerable, but perhaps it's just a bit too creepy playing as Mr. Monopoly himself during the game.

40. Key

Hasbro

Only if this key gets you out of the jail space.

39. Wireless Phone

Hasbro

If we're going to have a some type of cell phone, let's at least have an updated one.

38. Sunglasses

Hasbro

Sunglasses are for your face, not for a board game.

37. Sneaker

Hasbro

If we're replacing the original Monopoly shoe, it has to be more impressive than any old tennis shoe.

36. Monster truck

Hasbro

We're thinking this is inspired by Hasbro's other toy line. Let's keep the brands separate.

35. Camera

Hasbro

One day, this will be a relic.

34. Flip flop

Hasbro

There are several shoe selections on this list, and the flip flop feels less classy than the rest.

33. Scooter

Hasbro

There are also a lot of vehicle options for the new tokens. This feels the least cool when you see what else there is in store.

32. Tortoise

Hasbro

A cute little turtle? Sign us up. But this tortoise looks a little too realistic.

31. Fish

Hasbro

This goldfish is pretty cool looking, but it doesn't feel like a classic character.

30. Jetski

Hasbro

The jetski feels like the water version of a scooter.

29. Bicycle

Hasbro

Where we're going, we need something faster than bikes. The bottom platform also makes this piece feel bulkier.

28. Watch

Hasbro

Watches belong on wrists. We don't need another reminder of time flying by on the game board.

27. Pocket Watch

Hasbro

Ditto goes for the pocket watch. Though, the Roman numerals add some flair.

26. Boot

Hasbro

This Wellington boot feels a little less universal than other options.

25. Nascar racecar

Hasbro

This feels a bit generic.

24. Motorcycle

Hasbro

If we're possibly replacing the Monopoly car, it needs to be with a cooler car, right?

23. Dress shoe

Hasbro

We're loving this shoe upgrade, but does Monopoly really need another shoe?

22. Old TV

Hasbro

Can we find a TV like this anymore?

21. Surfboard

Hasbro

We think Beyoncé would approve.

20. Roller skates

Hasbro

These feel fun and more original than sneakers.

19. Rooster

Hasbro

If we're potentially replacing the classic cat and dog pieces, I'd hope to see something more universal. The animal tokens are definitely incredibly detailed.

18. Beach ball

Hasbro

In my opinion, the best Monopoly pieces can stand on their own and don't need a tiny platform underneath them. The beach ball gets some points for originality though.

17. Yacht

Hasbro

The millionaire yacht, while classy, feels a little too highbrow for a kids' game.

16. Plane

Hasbro

The plane is definitely a first-grade upgrade from a car.

15. Cowboy boot

Hasbro

There are a few different cowboy-themed objects here and the detail on this boot is fun and funky.

14. Helicopter

Hasbro

Monopoly has tried to introduce a helicopter to the game before, but it lost out on the popular vote. Maybe it will have better luck this time around. The downside here is that it looks like the helicopter is on some sort of sled.

13. Cowboy hat

Hasbro

The cowboy hat feels like a nod to one of the original pieces, the top hat.

12. Rabbit

Hasbro

We're loving the detail on this little bunny. This is definitely one of the cutest animal offerings on the table.

11. Racecar

Hasbro

If we're going to have a successor to the iconic car token, than this racecar is pretty nifty and easy to move around a Monopoly board. It's one of eight new tokens we were able to try out.

10. Rotary phone

Hasbro

We know we dismissed the other phone for looking too old, but this rotary phone looks regal and nostalgic.

9. Computer

Hasbro

It's not exactly a laptop, but if we're aiming to capture a piece of history then the desktop fits that description.

8. A campfire

Hasbro

There was just something so unique and so different about this token. Plus, the detail in the flame and logs are captivating.

7. Trumpet

Hasbro

A beautiful nod to musicians and to the history of jazz.

6. Sailboat

Hasbro

We've looked at yachts and jet skis, but there's something that just feels so simple and carefree about this little sailboat.

5. T. rex

Hasbro

Now, here's what we're talking about. This T. rex would blow those emojis away.

4. Horse

Hasbro

This horse reminds us of a former classic Monopoly token of a cowboy rider on a horse. This feels like a nice throwback.

3. Bunny slipper

Hasbro

There's just something about the little bunny ears on this we can't get over.

2. Rubber Duck

Hasbro

Forget the bathtub token, and just give us the adorable rubber duck.

1. Penguin

Hasbro

What's not to love about penguins? I bet a lot of people will want to play with this. Better start packing your bags cat and dog.

