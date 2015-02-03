Monopoly has replaced fake money with real money in some of its new sets

It’s the Golden Ticket of Monopoly – a set in which every dollar is replaced with real currency.

Well, euro. It’s the 80th anniversary of the game’s first appearance in France, and Hasbro France admits at least one set will carry the full bank of €20,580 ($29,900).

It’s one of 80 sets to get cashed up. 10 others will carry €300, and 69 will have five €10 notes and five €20 notes.

Hasbro France brand manager Florence Gaillard told AFP the company wanted to “do something unique” to mark the occasion.

“When we asked our French customers, they told us they wanted to find real money in their Monopoly boxes,” she added.

As many as 500,000 sets are sold in France each year alone. The real cash sets are hidden in 30,000 classic, junior, electronic and “vintage” versions.

Bailiff Patrice Wimmer was given the task of counting and recounting the real money and said you’d need to turn up at the shop with “precision scales” if you wanted to find the prizes before paying for them.

