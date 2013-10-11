New Monopoly Board Features Brands Instead Of Atlantic City Streets

Hasbro has released its latest themed Monopoly game, and it’s sure to be a hit in AdLand. Monopoly Empire features some of the world’s biggest brands in the spaces that are traditionally named after Atlantic City streets (or, if you’re British, London streets).

In the new game, Coca-Cola and Samsung occupy the game’s most valuable real estate, the spots labelled Boardwalk and Park Place in the original game.

Here’s what the new board looks like:

In order to put together the game, Hasbro needed to get permission from the brands to put their logos on the board. Taking a look at our list of the world’s most valuable brands, it would seem that some of the major tech companies like Apple, Google declined to participate. You’d also think that if Hasbro had its druthers, Nike would be occupying the space currently held by the relatively tiny athletic brand Under Armour.

Here’s a complete list of the brands included in the board game:

Beats by Dr. Dre

Carnival

Chevrolet

Coca-Cola

Ducati

eBay

Electronic Arts

Fender

Hasbro

Intel

JetBlue

McDonald

Nerf

Nestlé

Paramount Pictures

Samsung

Spotify

Transformers

Under Armour

Xbox

X Games

Yahoo!

