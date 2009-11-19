How Wild Inflation Made Monopoly Prices Ridiculous

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b04171500000000003fd61a/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/monopoly-2009-11/go--collect-salary-as-you-pass-1" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

The board game of Monopoly became popular with its get-rich theme during the Great Depression when unemployment skyrocketed.



But the game’s property prices, money awards and penalties have not changed since its commercial release in 1935 (except for a recently released version Monopoly: Here & Now that increased values one million-fold).

Since then, the government has been printing money as though it were, well… monopoly money.

We are presenting you with a realistically updated new edition that is adjusted for inflation – 1476.4% to be exact.

See Real Monopoly At Play HERE >

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”pass-go-collect-3150-1″

title=”Pass go, collect $3,150″

content=”Original Monopoly: Collect $200

Updated Value: $3,150

Go — ‘Collect salary as you pass’ the start point, and ‘Advance to Go'(or other locations) Chance/Community Chest card.

Image: Monopoly History“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b04053e0000000000adba00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”cash-in-the-bank-2″

title=”Cash in the “Bank””

content=”Total Cash in the Monopoly ‘Bank’: $15,140

Updated value: $240,000

Starting money for each player: $1,500

Updated value: $24,000

Image: Monopoly History“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b040b5600000000005ce5d8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”cheapest-deeds-3″

title=”Cheapest Deeds”

content=”Mediterranean Avenue and Baltic Avenue, original prices:



Buy for $60

Rent for $2 (& $4)

Mortgage for $30

House for $50

Hotel for $50

Updated value:

Buy for $950

Rent for $30 ( $60)

Mortgage for $475

House for $800

Hotel for $800

Image: Monopoly History“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0411fb0000000000ed264e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”bank-pays-you-a-dividend-4″

title=”Bank pays you a dividend!”

content=”Old Monopoly: Collect $50

Updated Value: $800

Chance Card: Bank pays you dividend of $50.

Image: Monopoly History“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0405d800000000003bd13a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”pay-for-repairs-5″

title=”Pay For Repairs”

content=”Chance: Make general repairs on all your property

Currently: Pay $25 for each house and $100 for each hotel



Updated Value: $400 for each house and $1,600

Community Chest: You are assessed for street repairs

Currently: Pay $40 per house and $115 for each hotel



Updated Value: $630 for each house and $1,800



Image: Monopoly History“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0405b30000000000197c57/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”poor-tax-6″

title=”Poor Tax”

content=”Currently: $15



Updated Value: $235



Chance: Pay Poor Tax

Image: Monopoly History“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b040606000000000048703f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”utilities-and-railroad-7″

title=”Utilities and Railroad”

content=”Water Works & Electric Company: Buy for $150 and Mortgage for $75



Updated Value: $2,350 price and $1,200 mortgage

Railroad: Buy for $200 and Mortgage for $100

Updated: $3,150 price and $1,600 mortage



Railroad Station Rents: If one is owned — $25 ($400); if two are owned — $50 ($800); if three — $100 ($1,5600); if all are owned — $200 ($3,150).

Image: Monopoly History“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b04077700000000005d374a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”building-loan-8″

title=”Building Loan”

content=”Currently: Collecting $150



Updated Value: $2,350



Chance: Your building and loan matures

Image: Monopoly History“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0406b70000000000f41d59/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”chairman-of-the-board-9″

title=”Chairman Of The Board”

content=”Currently: Pay each player $50



Updated Value: $800



Chance: Elected chairman of the board

Image: Monopoly History“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0406cc0000000000cb848c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”bank-error-10″

title=”Bank Error”

content=”Currently: Collect $200



Updated Value: $3,150



Community Chest: Bank error in your favour

Image: Monopoly History“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0406d70000000000150fb0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”healthcare-11″

title=”Healthcare”

content=”Currently: Pay $50 for doctor and $100 for hospital



Updated Value: $800 and $1,600



Community Chest Cards: Doctor’s Fee and Pay Hospital

Image: Monopoly History“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0406e600000000005dd850/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”stock-picks-12″

title=”Stock Picks”

content=”Currently: Collect $45



Updated Value: $700



Community Chest: Sale of stocks

Image: Monopoly History“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b040724000000000087c84a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”irs-13″

title=”IRS”

content=”Currently: Collect $20



Updated Value: $315



Community Chest: Sale of stocks

Image: Monopoly History“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b04073e00000000001e39be/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”education-14″

title=”Education”

content=”Currently: Pay $150



Updated Value: $2,350



Community Chest: School Tax

Image: Monopoly History“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b04074e00000000004fc6f3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”most-expensive-deeds-15″

title=”Most Expensive Deeds”

content=”Boardwalk (and Park Place), original prices:



Buy for $400 (& $350)

Rent for $50 (& $35)

Mortgage for $200 (&175)

House for $200

Hotel for $200

Updated value:

Buy for $6,300 (& $5,500)

Rent for $550 ( $950)

Mortgage for $3,150 (& $2,750)

House for $3,150

Hotel for $3,150

Image: Monopoly History“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0411cf0000000000ba9d85/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.