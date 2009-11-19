How Wild Inflation Made Monopoly Prices Ridiculous

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b04171500000000003fd61a/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/monopoly-2009-11/go--collect-salary-as-you-pass-1" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
The board game of Monopoly became popular with its get-rich theme during the Great Depression when unemployment skyrocketed.
But the game’s property prices, money awards and penalties have not changed since its commercial release in 1935 (except for a recently released version Monopoly: Here & Now that increased values one million-fold).
Since then, the government has been printing money as though it were, well… monopoly money.
We are presenting you with a realistically updated new edition that is adjusted for inflation – 1476.4% to be exact.
See Real Monopoly At Play HERE >
[slideshow]
[slide
permalink=”pass-go-collect-3150-1″
title=”Pass go, collect $3,150″
content=”Original Monopoly: Collect $200
Updated Value: $3,150
Go — ‘Collect salary as you pass’ the start point, and ‘Advance to Go'(or other locations) Chance/Community Chest card.
Image: Monopoly History“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b04053e0000000000adba00/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”cash-in-the-bank-2″
title=”Cash in the “Bank””
content=”Total Cash in the Monopoly ‘Bank’: $15,140
Updated value: $240,000
Starting money for each player: $1,500
Updated value: $24,000
Image: Monopoly History“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b040b5600000000005ce5d8/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”cheapest-deeds-3″
title=”Cheapest Deeds”
content=”Mediterranean Avenue and Baltic Avenue, original prices:
- Buy for $60
- Rent for $2 (& $4)
- Mortgage for $30
- House for $50
- Hotel for $50
Updated value:
- Buy for $950
- Rent for $30 ( $60)
- Mortgage for $475
- House for $800
- Hotel for $800
Image: Monopoly History“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0411fb0000000000ed264e/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”bank-pays-you-a-dividend-4″
title=”Bank pays you a dividend!”
content=”Old Monopoly: Collect $50
Updated Value: $800
Chance Card: Bank pays you dividend of $50.
Image: Monopoly History“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0405d800000000003bd13a/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”pay-for-repairs-5″
title=”Pay For Repairs”
content=”Chance: Make general repairs on all your property
Currently: Pay $25 for each house and $100 for each hotel
Updated Value: $400 for each house and $1,600
Community Chest: You are assessed for street repairs
Currently: Pay $40 per house and $115 for each hotel
Updated Value: $630 for each house and $1,800
Image: Monopoly History“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0405b30000000000197c57/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”poor-tax-6″
title=”Poor Tax”
content=”Currently: $15
Updated Value: $235
Chance: Pay Poor Tax
Image: Monopoly History“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b040606000000000048703f/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”utilities-and-railroad-7″
title=”Utilities and Railroad”
content=”Water Works & Electric Company: Buy for $150 and Mortgage for $75
Updated Value: $2,350 price and $1,200 mortgage
Railroad: Buy for $200 and Mortgage for $100
Updated: $3,150 price and $1,600 mortage
Railroad Station Rents: If one is owned — $25 ($400); if two are owned — $50 ($800); if three — $100 ($1,5600); if all are owned — $200 ($3,150).
Image: Monopoly History“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b04077700000000005d374a/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”building-loan-8″
title=”Building Loan”
content=”Currently: Collecting $150
Updated Value: $2,350
Chance: Your building and loan matures
Image: Monopoly History“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0406b70000000000f41d59/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”chairman-of-the-board-9″
title=”Chairman Of The Board”
content=”Currently: Pay each player $50
Updated Value: $800
Chance: Elected chairman of the board
Image: Monopoly History“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0406cc0000000000cb848c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”bank-error-10″
title=”Bank Error”
content=”Currently: Collect $200
Updated Value: $3,150
Community Chest: Bank error in your favour
Image: Monopoly History“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0406d70000000000150fb0/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”healthcare-11″
title=”Healthcare”
content=”Currently: Pay $50 for doctor and $100 for hospital
Updated Value: $800 and $1,600
Community Chest Cards: Doctor’s Fee and Pay Hospital
Image: Monopoly History“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0406e600000000005dd850/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”stock-picks-12″
title=”Stock Picks”
content=”Currently: Collect $45
Updated Value: $700
Community Chest: Sale of stocks
Image: Monopoly History“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b040724000000000087c84a/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”irs-13″
title=”IRS”
content=”Currently: Collect $20
Updated Value: $315
Community Chest: Sale of stocks
Image: Monopoly History“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b04073e00000000001e39be/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”education-14″
title=”Education”
content=”Currently: Pay $150
Updated Value: $2,350
Community Chest: School Tax
Image: Monopoly History“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b04074e00000000004fc6f3/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”most-expensive-deeds-15″
title=”Most Expensive Deeds”
content=”Boardwalk (and Park Place), original prices:
- Buy for $400 (& $350)
- Rent for $50 (& $35)
- Mortgage for $200 (&175)
- House for $200
- Hotel for $200
Updated value:
- Buy for $6,300 (& $5,500)
- Rent for $550 ( $950)
- Mortgage for $3,150 (& $2,750)
- House for $3,150
- Hotel for $3,150
Image: Monopoly History“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0411cf0000000000ba9d85/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[/slideshow]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.