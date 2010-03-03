Monocle's Tyler Brûlé: Old Media 'Farts' Distracted By iPad, Twitter

Tyler Brûlé, the editor in chief and chairman of Monocle magazine, has some words for the mainstream media world obsessing over the iPad and social media platforms like Twitter.



According to his interview with the Guardian, he seems repulsed by social media (even though he is on the board of directors for social networking service Dopplr). “Media owners don’t want to be seen as old farts and feel they need to be Twittering under the table. If you want journalism across six different platforms then something’s got to give and there’s a lot of mediocrity across six platforms.”

As for the iPad, he notes that big publishers have been spending lots of time and money on a tablet toy that most haven’t bought or even held in their hands yet. “I worry that this is just an enormous distraction from getting accurate words on the page,” he sniffed to the Guardian.

According to Brûlé, he’s doing something right. The Canadian-born media entreprenuer and FT columnist said Monocles’ revenues rose by 30% and the company became profitable ahead of schedule. Monocle, the “Economist meets Wallpaper” magazine, launched in February 2007 and now has 15,000 global subscribers. A year’s subscription costs 75 pounds, or about $121 for a year’s subscription (10 issues).

The magazine’s stylish merchandising supports their magaazine, with its retail stores selling some 8,000 Monocle-branded bags in the past three years at its retail shops in London and LA. They also stock $1,425 branded BlackBerries and $30 CDs. The bag sales will support opening a new Hong Kong bureau.

