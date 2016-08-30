'This is unprecedented': Poll reinforces stunning fact about the presidential candidates

A poll from Monmouth University released on Monday reinforced just how unpopular both presidential candidates are this election cycle.

A record number of individuals Monmouth surveyed said they do not have a favourable view of either candidate.

Only 33% of respondents said they have a favourable view of Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee for president, and only 24% said they have a favourable view of Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

“The number of voters who cannot bring themselves to voice a positive opinion of either presidential nominee is more than three times higher than in any other election in recent memory,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a press release. “This is unprecedented.”

These aren’t apples-to-apple comparisons — the older polls are from other surveys, not Monmouth — but the numbers jive with previous polls from other outlets.

In a May survey from NBC News and The Wall Street Journal, 54% of respondents said they have a negative view of Clinton, the likely Democratic nominee for president, while just 34% said they have a positive view. And 58% said they have a negative view of presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, while 29% were positive.

While both candidates have high negative ratings, Clinton seems to have more support from her party. In the Monmouth poll, 85% of Democrats said they support Clinton, while only 78% of Republicans said the same for Trump.

Monmouth surveyed 802 registered voters by telephone between August 25 and 28. The poll has a 3.5% margin of error.

