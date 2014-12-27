Here's The Video Of A Monkey Reviving His Unconscious Friend That Everyone Is Talking About

Dramatic video captured a monkey reviving another monkey, which had fallen unconscious on the rail tracks of a train station in India after being electrocuted on Saturday, Dec. 20. The incident was watched by travellers at the station, some of which were filming and taking pictures of the monkeys.

