Monica Noel: What Financial Scandal? I've Got A Wedding In Mexico To Attend

That Monica Noel‘s phone is ringing off the hook and she’s (unwittingly) taking every journalist’s call. First, we told you how Citifile crank called her and now it seems she confused the Times of London with one of her socialite pals.



Times [UK]: Speaking to The Times on Monday evening, Monica Noel seemed unruffled by the scandal. Believing that she had been connected to another party, she chatted about arrangements for a wedding reception in Mexico.

Wouldn’t that be funny if the wedding were in, say, Tijuana?

