Monica Lewinsky Has Joined Twitter

AP Photo/Soile Kallio) Former White House intern, Monica Lewinsky, smiles during a photo opportunity in Helsinki, Finland Friday, April 9, 1999.

Monica Lewsinky, the former White House intern whose affair with President Bill Clinton led to a major scandal, began using Twitter on Monday.

Lewinsky, who began contributing to Vanity Fair in July after years out of the spotlight, started her social media presence by tweeting a simple hashtag: “#HereWeGo.”

Though her account is not yet verified, Vanity Fair seemed to confirm is authenticity with a message posted on the magazine’s official account. Vanity Fair did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Lewinsky isn’t following anyone yet, but within her first hour on Twitter, she has already amassed more than 500 followers.

View the tweets from Lewinsky and Vanity Fair below.

Please join us in welcoming Monica Lewinsky to Twitter. Seriously! RT @MonicaLewinsky: #HereWeGo

— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 20, 2014

