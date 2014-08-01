Monica Lewinsky Is Writing For Vanity Fair Now

Vanity Fair announced on Thursday that President Bill Clinton’s former lover, Monica Lewinsky, has been hired as a contributor for the magazine.

“Monica will be contributing to VF.com on an ongoing basis,” a spokesperson for the magazine’s parent company, Conde Nast, wrote to Business Insider.

The spokesperson said Lewinsky would not be covering a specific beat or contributing a set number of stories.

“There is no set schedule or subject area, but she and her editor are on the lookout for relevant topics of interest,” they explained.

Lewinsky first wrote for Vanity Fair last month when she penned an op-ed about her affair with Clinton and the ensuing scandal that was entitled “Monica Lewinsky and the Culture of Humiliation.”

Her first piece for the magazine’s website, “Online Rebuttal Is the New Black”, was released today. In the story, Lewinsky talks about the opportunity for victims of media attacks to “shake off the assault or the slight, take control of their rightful place in their community or the larger culture, and use social media to return the salvo.”

“They refuse to have their identities swindled or misshapen. Instead, they take charge. They turn the attack on its head and use it as an opportunity for self-definition, instead of just taking blood as they go down.”

