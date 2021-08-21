Monica Lewinsky got a say in ‘every word’ of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story,’ according to Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein said there’s ‘complete trust’ between her and Monica Lewinsky. Noam Galai/Getty Images/Webby Awards/Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Beanie Feldstein said Monica Lewinsky approved “every word” she said in “American Crime Story.”

The new season, “Impeachment,” follows former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment.

Lewinsky signed on as a producer right after the season was greenlit at FX in 2019.

The upcoming season of “American Crime Story” follows the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton (played by Clive Owen) and the intense scrutiny the then-24-year-old Lewinsky faced after the public found out about her affair with him.

“Impeachment” is based on journalist Jeffrey Toobin’s 1999 book, “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal that Nearly Brought Down a President.” Lewinsky signed on as a producer after the season was officially greenlit by FX in 2019.

At a virtual Television Critics Association panel held on Friday, Feldstein told reporters she shares “more of a friendship” with Lewinsky than she does a “working relationship,” adding that there’s a bond of “complete trust” between the two women.

The “Booksmart” actress explained that “Impeachment” executive producer Brad Simpson and writer Sarah Burgess had Lewinsky review the script for each episode. Once Lewinsky had given them her “notes and feedback,” Simpson and Burgess brought the scripts to Feldstein.

“When I received the scripts, I knew that every word that I was saying was approved and had been to Monica first,” Feldstein said about the second episode.

She added: “I was sure that everything in there was something that she felt comfortable with, she felt was real to her life and felt represented her.”

Feldstein said on Friday that Lewinsky was very generous with her time all through the production for “Impeachment” and answered every single one of Feldstein’s questions.

“I made it very clear to her when I started filming that I saw myself as her bodyguard,” Feldstein said.

Feldstein said she told Lewinsky: “I’m putting my body in front of you. I’m going to protect you. I have your back. I know your heart and that’s my job.”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” premieres September 7 on FX.