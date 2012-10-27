Monica Cruz Will Model Sister Penelope's Designs In New Ads For Agent Provocateur

Monica Cruz for Agent Provocateur

Photo: Agent Provocateur

Oscar winner, Penelope Cruz, 38, and her younger sister Monica Cruz, 35, have teamed up to design a new diffusion collection for luxury lingerie company Agent Provocateur.The line will be called L’Agent and is intended to retail at a more affordable price point than is typical of the London-based brand, averaging around $64 per item, according to the New York Daily News.



The line is scheduled to launch for the Autumn/Winter 2013 season in department stores globally. The line will not, however, be found in Agent Provocateur’s stand alone stores where items run upwards of $300 a piece, reports Time.

This is not the first time Monica and Penelope have collaborated, they previously worked together on collections for Mango and Samantha Thavasa.

At this point, Agent Provocateur has not released any images of the collection, so it is unclear how prominently either Cruz will be featured in the campaign.

But we know it will be decadent. Monica starred in Agent Provocateur’s fall 2012 campaign, including an elaborate short film set in Victorian London (video below).

Photo: Agent Provocateur







