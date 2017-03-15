Former White House national security pick Monica Crowley is now reportedly working for a pro-Russian oligarch

Monica Crowley, who lost a position on the Trump administration’s National Security Council amid plagiarism allegations, has reportedly landed a job with a Ukrainian oligarch.

Crowley filed documents with the Justice Department recently to register as a foreign agent. The document lists Crowley as rendering services to Victor Pinchuk, a Ukrainian businessman who has advocated for making compromises with Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

The documents filed with the Justice Department say Crowley will be providing “outreach services” on behalf of Pinchuk, including “inviting government officials and other policy makers to attend conferences and meetings.”

Crowley withdrew herself from consideration for a job on the National Security Council in January after Politico and CNN reported that she appeared to have plagiarized full sections of her doctoral dissertation in 2000 and her 2012 book, “What The (Bleep) Just Happened?”

She said in a statement that after “much reflection,” she “decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities.”

Crowley was a Fox News contributor until she was tapped by President Donald Trump to be the director of strategic communications for the NSC.

Michael Flynn, who was forced to resign as Trump’s national security adviser amid controversy over his dealings with Russia, would have overseen Crowley at the NSC. He was also thought to have been involved with a peace plan for Russia and Ukraine.

Pinchuk was criticised by Ukrainian leaders after his Wall Street Journal column recommending compromising with Russia was published.

Crowley appears to have gotten work with Pinchuk through Doug Schoen, who’s a Fox News contributor. He’s listed on the Justice Department documents as the primary registrant.

Pinchuk has ties to Trump’s former presidential rival Hillary Clinton as well — he donated to the Clinton Foundation and attended a dinner hosted by Clinton.

Natasha Bertrand contributed to this report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.