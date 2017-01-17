Monica Crowley bows out amid plagiarism accusations, says she will not be joining Trump administration

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Monica Crowley, recently chosen as a deputy national security advisor in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, departs Trump Tower, December 15, 2016 in New York City.

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to serve as

director of communications at the National Security Council, GOP foreign policy adviser Monica Crowley, “will not be taking a position in the incoming administration,” she said in a statement on Monday.

“After much reflection I have decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities and will not be taking a position in the incoming administration,” she said in a statement first obtained by the Washington Times.

“I greatly appreciate being asked to be part of President-elect Trump’s team and I will continue to enthusiastically support him and his agenda for American renewal.”

Crowley’s announcement came amid reports published by Politico and CNN that she appeared to have plagiarized full sections of her Ph.D. dissertation in 2000 and of her 2012 book, “What The (Bleep) Just Happened?”

Crowley was a Fox News contributor until she was tapped by Trump to be the director of strategic communications for the National Security Council. She would have worked with Trump’s national security adviser, retired Gen. Michael Flynn.

The National Security Council “will miss the opportunity to have Monica Crowley as part of our team. We wish her all the best in her future,” Flynn said in a statement.

An investigation by CNN’s KFile published earlier this month first revealed more than 50 examples in Crowley’s 2012 New York Times best-seller that appear to have been lifted verbatim from a variety of columnists, think tanks, and Wikipedia.

Crowley has a history of plagiarism allegations dating back several years, according to Slate. The publication points to an editorial feature Crowley wrote for The Wall Street Journal in 1999 that was found to have borne “striking similarities in phraseology” to a 1988 article by Paul Johnson in Commentary magazine.

Chris Sanchez contributed to this report.

