Mongolian wrestling coaches stripped off their clothes in protest after their wrestler lost a medal for celebrating too early

Scott Davis

On the final day of the Rio Olympics, one of the most bizarre sights of the games took place.

During the 65kg freestyle wrestling bronze medal match, Mongolia’s Ganzorigiin Mandakhnaran appeared to have a victory over Uzbekistan’s Ikhtiyor Navruzov locked up.

However, with less than five seconds remaining, according to Buzzfeed, Mandakhnaran began celebrating too early and was assessed a penalty point. That penalty point cost him the match and the medal.

Furious, the Mongolian coaches took the floor, and in protest, decided to… strip?

The pictures have to be seen to be believed.

Here they are taking off their shoes, still mostly clothed.

Mongolian wrestling coach 1Laurence Griffiths/Getty

But things escalated quickly.

Mongolian wrestling coach 2Laurence Griffiths/Getty

One coach went down to his underwear while another staged a sitting protest.

Mongolian wrestling coach 3Laurence Griffiths/Getty

All the while, Mandakhnaran was devastated.

Mongolian wrestlerLaurence Griffiths/Getty

It appeared to get messy as officials pulled them off the mat.

Mongolian wrestling coach 4Laurence Griffiths/Getty

According to Deadspin, the broadcasts analysts called the situation “absolutely ridiculous.”

