MongoDB Creator 10gen Raises $6.5 Million From Sequoia

10gen, the company behind MongoDB, will announce a $6.5 million round of funding led by Sequoia Capital today.



MongoDB is an open source scalable database used by prominent startups like Foursquare and Bit.ly, as well as larger companies like The New York Times.

10gen will use the funds to scale up its head count and technology.

Sequoia Capital was joined in the round by existing investors Union Square Ventures and Flybridge Capital.

Disclosure: 10gen shares founders and investors with Business Insider. Business Insider also uses MongoDB.

