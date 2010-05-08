MongoDB Conference Coming To New York City

The New York City tech and start up scene proves to be vibrant, as 10gen announces MongoNYC, a conference dedicated to the high-performance, open-source database, MongoDB.

As you may have read in Ian White’s post, MongoDB powers the Business Insider website. All of the site’s data, including the post you are reading right now, is stored in Mongo. Since the first release of the database last year, MongoDB has seen broad adoption and tremendous growth, with 37,000+ downloads in March and production deployments at a slew of companies.

The conference will feature in-depth technical sessions led by the key developers of the database. In addition, the agenda includes several talks from companies using Mongo in production. For example, Foursquare developer Harry Heymann will lead a session on how Foursquare uses MongoDB’s geospatial search to power their location-based social networking application. Co-sponsoring the event is Gilt Groupe, one of the fastest growing internet companies in the country. Gilt uses MongoDB for real-time ecommerce analytics and plans to demo their application at the conference.

Register on the 10gen website using the discount code “business_insider” to receive 15% off on your ticket. Early bird pricing is $100 and ends on Friday, so register now!



