MongoDB Maker 10Gen Raises $20 Million Round From Sequoia

10Gen, the brains behind open source non-relational database MongoDB, has raised $20 million in financing.



Sequoia Capital led the round; existing investors Flybridge Capital and Union Square Ventures participated too.

Founder Dwight Merriman* tells us investors were most excited by 10Gen’s rapid growth.

“There’s significant adoption [of 10Gen/MongoDB] among Fortune 500 companies,” he says.

Merriman says the financing will allow 10Gen to keep up with demand and hire more people. He says the company will grow from 50 people to 80 as quickly as possible.

10Gen will also expand globally, increasing its presence in Europe and Asia. It is opening offices in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The company was founded in 2007 and has raised more than $31 million to date.

*Full disclosure: Dwight Merriman is a cofounder of Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.