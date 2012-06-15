Beyond The Alley, Morning Edition

London IPO of UK price comparison site Moneysupermarket.com bombs. Telegraph



Three–count ’em–three more senior execs flee Yahoo: Jerry Shereshewsky (ad sales), Paul Levine (Yahoo local), Steve Mitgang (Panama). ClickZ Valleywag. Alphamarketer.

Business.com sold to RH Donnelley for $350 million, leaving suitors DJ, NYT, News bereft. paidcontent

AT&T/Apple report different iPhone numbers, so what happened to those 124,000 phones? CNET

AOL launches new beta; hopes people will notice/care. AOL Also begins overhauling Money & Finance site. paidcontent

Akamai hits expectations, so shares drop. paidcontent

Two-thirds of web users want professionally produced web videos, not dancing cats. ClickZ

Sam Zell’s Tribune acquisition could fall apart. BusinessWeek

NY’s Modeo is history, so Qualcomm’s MediaFlow and MobiTV will duke it out in mobile TV wars. BusinessWeek

Tesla wants to sell 800 cars in first year, has deposits for 560. CNET

MySpace moving into TV, teaming with FOX and Producers Guild to seek television pilots. NewTeeVee

Craigslist CEO Jim Buckminster vacations on organic farm and won’t sell until nanobots take over. Fortune via Valleywag

Microsoft and EA create dynamic ad platform for sports games: ads will change. AdRants

Second Life bans gambling on account of FBI investigation. TechCrunch

ComScore copies Nielsen, refocuses web ratings on “time spent.” Mashable. Also releases first numbers for Latin America: Brazil, 16 million users, 11% of population. Release

China Google-killer Baidu continues to thrive. paidcontent

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.