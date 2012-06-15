Beyond The Alley, Morning Edition

London IPO of UK price comparison site Moneysupermarket.com bombs. Telegraph
Three–count ’em–three more senior execs flee Yahoo: Jerry Shereshewsky (ad sales), Paul Levine (Yahoo local), Steve Mitgang (Panama). ClickZ Valleywag. Alphamarketer.
Business.com sold to RH Donnelley for $350 million, leaving suitors DJ, NYT, News bereft. paidcontent
AT&T/Apple report different iPhone numbers, so what happened to those 124,000 phones? CNET
AOL launches new beta; hopes people will notice/care. AOL Also begins overhauling Money & Finance site. paidcontent
Akamai hits expectations, so shares drop. paidcontent
Two-thirds of web users want professionally produced web videos, not dancing cats. ClickZ
Sam Zell’s Tribune acquisition could fall apart. BusinessWeek
NY’s Modeo is history, so Qualcomm’s MediaFlow and MobiTV will duke it out in mobile TV wars. BusinessWeek
Tesla wants to sell 800 cars in first year, has deposits for 560. CNET
MySpace moving into TV, teaming with FOX and Producers Guild to seek television pilots. NewTeeVee
Craigslist CEO Jim Buckminster vacations on organic farm and won’t sell until nanobots take over. Fortune via Valleywag
Microsoft and EA create dynamic ad platform for sports games: ads will change. AdRants
Second Life bans gambling on account of FBI investigation. TechCrunch
ComScore copies Nielsen, refocuses web ratings on “time spent.” Mashable. Also releases first numbers for Latin America: Brazil, 16 million users, 11% of population. Release
China Google-killer Baidu continues to thrive. paidcontent
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.