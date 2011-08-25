MONEYGAME TIP OF THE DAY: Use Twitter

Photo: Into Mobile

When it comes to money, knowledge is power.And if you don’t have thousands to shell out for a Bloomberg terminal (or even if you do), Twitter is a great way to get information when it first hits.



Traditional news organisations are slow. They need to confirm, write, and fact check. Not on Twitter. Think of it as a huge water cooler where you can see what everyone is talking about, the minute they start talking about it.

Of course, not everyone typing away is an expert, but on Twitter the cream rises to the top. People who give out good information tend to have a lot of followers, and you can usually read about what they do in their profiles. Once you see what they’re saying, you can do your own fact checking with traditional news outlets.

You’ll notice the lag time.

Who should you follow? We welcome you to follow any of us at Business Insider. Also follow our pages (@themoneygame @businessinsider @clusterstock).

Other favourite finance tweeters include: @zerohedge, @keithmccullough, @carney, @comfortablysmug, @herbgreenberg @kelly_evans @nouriel @the_analyst

