CHART OF THE DAY: Median Incomes Have Increased In Just Two Of The Last 11 Years

The Census published income and poverty data for 2012 today, and provided the following chart showing net gains and losses in U.S. median incomes since 2000.

It shows that there were only two year-over-year increases during that period.

And two others saw no statistically significant increases.

That includes last year.

Overall, median incomes fell -6.6% during the period, to $US51,371.

Here’s the Census’ take on the situation:

“From the 2000 American Community Survey to the 2012 American Community, real U.S. median household income decreased 6.6 per cent. The U.S. median household income decreased from $US55,030 in 2000 to $US51,371 in 2012. “There appeared to be stability in the beginning of the decade. By mid-decade, the nation had reached a peak in real median household income. “The U.S. ACS median household income in 2007 was $US56,048. “U.S. median household income decreased 8.7 per cent from the 2007 ACS to the 2011 ACS.”

And here’s the chart:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.