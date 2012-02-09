Moneyball's Billy Beane To Sign 5-Year Extension, Still Makes Less Than Brad Pitt

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In an interview with Jon Erlichman of Bloomberg West, Oakland A’s owner Lew Wolff stated that general manager Billy Beane has agreed to a five-year extension that will keep him with the A’s through the 2019 season. Wolff announced that he was also extending team president Mike Crowley.You can see video of the interview at Bloomberg.com



While details of the contract were not released, it is assumed that Beane will make much less than the reported $10 million Brad Pitt received up front to play Billy Beane in the movie “Moneyball.” Brian Cashman, the general manager of the New York Yankees makes approximately $3 million per season. And Theo Epstein makes $3.5-4.0 million per season as team president of the Chicago Cubs.

Whether Beane actually stays with the A’s through 2019 is another story. According to Buster Olney of ESPN.com, Beane is free to pursue other jobs. That could include the Los Angeles Dodgers, who will soon have new owners with deep pockets.

