The Most Legendary And Lucrative Baseball Movies Of All Time

When it comes to sports movies, baseball is in a class of its own.



Like other games, it generates plenty of cinematic drama.

But baseball has a tense, creeping pace that makes it perfect for movies — no slow-motion required (except in the case of game-winning Henry Rowengartner floater pitches).

It’s no wonder America’s pastime has given us some of America’s favourite films — and biggest box office hits.

These movies hit the sweet spot of instant fan affection and commercial success.

This weekend, we’ll see where “Moneyball” ranks in this grand tradition.

