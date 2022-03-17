How to grow a money tree in Animal Crossing and farm the most ‘Bells’ possible

In Animal Crossing, money trees are a great way to make money. Nintendo; William Antonelli/Insider

You can grow a money tree in Animal Crossing: New Horizons by burying a bag of Bells in a glowing hole.

One glowing hole will appear on your Animal Crossing island every day, even if you already have a money tree.

Your money tree will give you either 3,000 Bells, 30,000 bells, or three times the amount you buried.

They say that money doesn’t grow on trees. That might be true in real life, but couldn’t be more wrong in Animal Crossing.

You can make a lot of money (or “Bells”) fast in Animal Crossing by growing money trees. These are just like fruit trees, but instead of giving you peaches or pears, they’ll grow bags of Bells. How much money they grow will depend on how much you plant, but if you’re lucky, you can earn 300,000 Bells from a single tree.

Here’s how to grow a money tree in Animal Crossing, and a quick guide on how much you’ll earn.

How to grow a money tree in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Every day, a “shining spot” will appear in a random location on your island. This spot looks like a thin golden light rising from the ground, and it’s the place where you’ll grow your money tree.

1. Find the shining spot on your island and dig it up with a shovel. You’ll find a bag of 1,000 Bells buried in the hole, and the hole will keep glowing.

2. Stay by the hole and open your inventory, then select a bag of bells and pick the Bury in Hole option.

Quick tip: You can put your money into bags by selecting it and pressing A. This turns your money into an inventory item that you can drop, attach to letters, or in this case, bury. If you don’t want to give up your own money, you can just re-bury the 1,000 Bells you dug up too.



3. Once you bury the money, a small sapling will sprout up in its place.

4. Wait three days for the tree to grow (or time travel forward three days). Unlike flowers, you don’t need to water it.

5. Once the three days have passed, return to the spot where you planted your money tree. You’ll find a fully grown tree with three money bags in place of fruit, and you can shake the tree to retrieve them.

After you shake the bags down, your money tree will become a regular tree. But since a new shining spot appears every day, it means that you can plant one new money tree per day.

If you don’t like where your shining spot appeared, don’t worry. Once you bury your bells and the sapling appears, you can dig up the sapling with a shovel and replant it anywhere.

How to earn the most money possible from money trees in Animal Crossing

The amount of money that your trees will grow depends on how much you bury. The more money you bury, the higher the chance is that you’ll hit the money tree jackpot.

Your game decides how much money it’s going to grow for you the exact moment you plant the tree. There’s no pattern to this decision — it’s purely chance.

Here’s how much money you’ll earn based on what you plant. Remember that every money tree grows exactly three bags.

Amount of Money Planted Amount of Money Produced Between 100 and 1,000 Bells 100 percent chance of growing 1,000 Bells per bag Between 1,001 and 9,999 Bells 70 percent chance of growing 1,000 Bells per bag; 30 percent chance of growing the same amount that you buried per bag Between 10,000 Bells and 99,999 Bells 70 percent chance of growing 10,000 Bells per bag; 30 percent chance of growing the same amount that you buried per bag

This means that the most money you can earn from a single money tree is 299,997 Bells — that’s three bags with 99,999 Bells each.

If you’re looking to farm money trees to make the most amount of money possible, you should bury 10,000 Bells each day (3,650,000 each year). This guarantees that you’ll triple your investment with each tree, earning a profit of 20,000 Bells each day and 7,300,000 Bells each year. That’s a 200 percent increase.