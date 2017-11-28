How much money you need to save each day to become a millionaire by age 65

How difficult is it to become a millionaire? It’s probably not as hard as you might think, if you plan ahead. Author of “Smart Couples Finish Rich”, David Bach, came up with a chart showing how much money people at different ages should set aside each day in order to save a million dollars at the age of 65.

Original reporting by Mike Nudelman, Kathleen Elkins

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.