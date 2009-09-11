Money Rushing Back Into Hedge Funds

For better or worse, here’s more proof that investors’ risk appetite is returning.



In August, hedge funds achieved net inflows of $4.5 billion according to Eurekahedge. Uber-sized-hedge funds in particular have been doing well also. New York-based Och-Ziff saw net inflows this August, and London-based Man Group expects them by the end of this year.

There’s nothing like short-term returns to attract capital. As one might expect, funds focused on credit markets have experienced the strongest inflows, partly since Distressed Debt funds are up 22% year to date. Regionally, Eastern European & Russian funds are up 36%, followed by Asian and Latin American ones at 18%. North American funds are still up a healthy 16%.

Who said the hedge model was dead?

Read the full Eurekahedge release.

