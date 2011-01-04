Money Pit? Maria Bartiromo Loses 40% Of Demo Viewers In 2010

2010 was not good to CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo.



Bartiromo, arguably the most recognisable face at CNBC, lost 40% of her demo (ages 25-54) viewers in 2010 according to Nielsen. Yes.

Bartiromo is not alone. CNBC saw one of its worst years in the 25-54 demo in the past decade and ratings are way down across the board, but Bartiromo suffered the worst drop. [Numbers below].

Clearly the entire network needs a shot in the arm that goes way beyond Jim Cramer‘s excessively energetic show. However, the sort of headlines the newschannel might generate by switching up Bartiromo’s chair might be just the thing.

A few years back the obvious successor to Bartiromo was Erin Burnett, but over the years Burnett has lost her newness factor raising the question: is it time for some fresh blood?

And if CNBC is looking to the wings for a replacement who are the obvious choices? Nicole Lapin has been getting some attention despite her super early time spot, as has dayside anchor Amanda Drury. No matter, something clearly needs to change. Number breakdown below.

Total Viewers (000) Demo Viewers (000)

CLOSING BELL 2010 2009 %Diff 2010 2009 %Diff

M-F 3P-4P 289 343 -16% 54 90 -40%

M-F 4P-5P 272 334 -19% 53 88 -40%

