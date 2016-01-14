George Clooney is starring in a movie called 'Money Monster,' and his character is clearly a play on Jim Cramer

“Ocean’s 11” stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts are co-starring in the upcoming financial news thriller “Money Monster”, directed by Jodie Foster.

Clooney plays financial news personality Lee Gates, the so-called “Wizard of Wall Street” and the host of stock picking TV show “Money Monster.” Roberts plays Gates’ producer, Patty Fenn.

The show seems very similar to Jim Cramer’s “Mad Money”.

The plot centres around Gates, his crew, and Fenn being held hostage on live television by an enraged investor who lost money on a tech stock that Gates had pitched as a good investment.

The movie debuts in theatres in May.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

