How Not To Freak Out About Money This Christmas

As we are knee deep in the holiday season, we’re seeing stress everywhere. Everyone’s strapped or scared they soon will be.



Can’t afford to go home for Xmas? Worried about being hated for not buying presents? You’re not alone. Below, some tips from the WSJ on how to handle the pressure.

Just say no to the guilt trip. Make choices based on financial realities instead of others’ expectations.

Cut back on spending for gifts. Just shop for the kids or do secret Santa gift exchanges.

Go long on memories and rituals. Hey, everyone, let’s just keep thinking about the good times.

Don’t be so judgy yourself. If the words “I told you so” come out of your mouth then you are part of the problem.

